Fort Bend County: Fire at home of killed Lamar CISD employee confirmed intentional, officials say

Fort Bend County officials have confirmed that the fire at the home of a Lamar CISD employee who was killed was started intentionally.

House fire updates

What we know:

On February 14, firefighters were called to a fire in the 8900 block of Rocky Knoll Lane. Investigators started a criminal investigation since they believed the fire was set intentionally.

In an update on Wednesday, the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed that the fire was intentional. According to officials, lab results on samples taken from the scene confirmed that "ignitable liquids" were used.

One suspect has been identified in connection with the fire. Fire Marshal Investigators are working to confirm the suspect's role in this case.

What we don't know:

Officials did not name the suspect, and it's not clear if there are any other suspects involved in the fire.

Lamar CISD employee killed

The backstory:

The same house was the scene of a deadly shooting that happened on February 9. Neighbors near the home told FOX 26 that they heard shootings at about 12:30 p.m. that day.

When asked about the shooting, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office sent FOX 26 a letter from Lamar CISD about an employee who was killed. According to the letter, Iona Pollard, an instructional coach at George Junior High School, was killed in "an incident involving her husband, David."

Lamar CISD gave this full statement below:

Dear Lamar CISD Community,

It is with profound sadness that I share with you a tragic loss that has deeply affected our district family. We have learned of the devastating incident involving two of our own, Iona and David Pollard. Iona Pollard, a cherished instructional coach at George Junior High School, was tragically killed in an incident involving her husband, David. This terrible event occurred outside of school grounds and is under investigation by local authorities.

Our thoughts are with Iona’s two children, who are also part of our Lamar CISD family. The loss of their mother and the circumstances of this tragedy are incredibly heartbreaking. We extend our deepest condolences to the Pollard children, their families, friends, and all who knew Iona, particularly her colleagues and students at George Junior High.

As a community, we must pull together to support one another in this time of grief. Counseling and support services are available for any student, staff member, or family needing assistance. Staff members may also contact EAP at 1-800-475-3327. We understand the emotional weight this places on our community and are here to provide care and support.

Please join me in keeping the Pollard family in your thoughts during this extremely challenging time. Let us give them the privacy and respect they need to navigate this tragedy and remind ourselves of the strength and compassion that define our community.

Thank you for your sensitivity and support.

Dr. Roosevelt Nivens

Superintendent, Lamar CISD

Employee's husband charged

What we know:

David Pollard, Iona's husband and another Lamar CISD employee, is facing a murder charge for his wife's death, according to court documents.

Records show David was given a $300,000 bond after being charged with an unassigned felony charge of murder.

David Pollard was a School Safety Coordinator with Lamar CISD.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement has not released any details on how David Pollard was involved in his wife's death.

Dig deeper:

