Fort Bend Co. man arrested, accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child

A man in Fort Bend County has been arrested for alleged continuous sexual abuse of a child, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies and detectives with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit arrested Jose F. Emeterio, 49, last week.

The sheriff’s office says the arrest was made after a three-month investigation conducted in partnership with the Fort Bend County Children’s Advocacy Center.

"We must hold abusers accountable for their actions," Sheriff Eric Fagan said. "The Sheriff’s Office continues to pursue those who elect to victimize children, who are the most cherished members of our community."

The sheriff’s office and advocacy center continue to work together to provide resources to victims, officials say.

Emeterio is charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child-Continuous. He is in the Fort Bend County Jail, and his bond is set at $100,000.

Anyone who may have information about this case or any other FBCSO case is asked to contact FBCSO Detective Cameron Cox at 281-341-4686.

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477). Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers will pay an anonymous cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and filling of charges for any felony crime.

