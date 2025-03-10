Former University of Houston Coach Dana Holgorsen lists Highland Village Home for $3.6 million

The Brief Dana Holgorsen, former head football coach at the University of Houston, has listed his Highland Village home for $3.6 million. The property is represented by Shelby Forbert of White House Global Properties, who hosted a unique listing launch party with Team Savage car club. The home features luxury amenities such as a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen, and smart home technology, offering affordable luxury in Houston.



Dana Holgorsen, former head football coach at the University of Houston, has listed his modern home in Highland Village for $3.6 million. The property is represented by Shelby Forbert, a luxury real estate agent with White House Global Properties.

WACO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Dana Holgorsen of the Houston Cougars is seen on the field during the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Forbert recently hosted a listing launch party in collaboration with car club Team Savage, aiming to create a unique real estate experience. "Curating these events gives a unique real estate experience that no one has ever seen in Houston, and I believe that sets me apart when listing a home because it’s a new age of marketing," Forbert said.

Holgorsen’s home, described as an entertainer’s dream, spans 6,351 square feet and features four to five bedrooms, a resort-style pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, a 14-foot screen projector, smart home controls, Bluetooth speakers, and more. "It’s a home you’d see in Beverly Hills for much over double the price, but here—it can be yours for a fraction of the cost, and that’s what I love about Houston—it’s affordable luxury," Forbert added.

The listing highlights the blend of modern amenities and luxury living, offering potential buyers a glimpse into high-end real estate in Houston.