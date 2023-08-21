Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
6
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
from MON 10:15 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Former UH hoops star dead at age 23

By
Published 
University of Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 05: Reggie Chaney #32 of the Houston Cougars dunks the ball after the whistle against the Temple Owls at the Liacouras Center on February 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - HOUSTON –- Former University of Houston men’s basketball star Reggie Chaney has died at the age of 23. 

No further details surrounding his death are available at this time.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Chaney transferred to UH before the 2020-21 season after beginning his career at the University of Arkansas. 

He appeared in 103 games for the Cougars and was a starter on the team that went to the Final Four in 2021.

This past season, Chaney was named American Athletic Conference "Sixth Man of the Year."