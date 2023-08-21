Former UH hoops star dead at age 23

article

HOUSTON –- Former University of Houston men’s basketball star Reggie Chaney has died at the age of 23.

No further details surrounding his death are available at this time.

Chaney transferred to UH before the 2020-21 season after beginning his career at the University of Arkansas.

He appeared in 103 games for the Cougars and was a starter on the team that went to the Final Four in 2021.

This past season, Chaney was named American Athletic Conference "Sixth Man of the Year."