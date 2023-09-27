A 34-year-old former Texas state trooper will now see the other side of a prison cell after coercing (forcing) two women into providing him with oral sex while on duty.

The jury deliberated for three hours before returning a guilty verdict against Lee Ray Boykin Jr. following a four-day trial in January.

U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks has now ordered Boykin to serve 516 months (43 years) in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

In imposing the sentence, the court called Boykin a "predator" who had not shown remorse for his crimes. "Your crocodile tears do not impress me," said Hanks.

Boykin attempted to blame the victims, but the court said it was "repugnant," commenting that he had destroyed their lives."Lee Ray Boykin turned traffic stops into sexual assaults," said U.S. Attorney Hamdani. "He used his badge and all the power it afforded to force himself onto two vulnerable women. Boykin targeted victims he believed would not report him and even thought he got away with it. He was wrong. This sentence sends a message that we will pursue anyone that poses a threat to our citizens, no matter what position they hold. And thanks to the hard work of law enforcement, the position Boykin now holds is inmate."

At trial, the jury determined Boykin had deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in that he committed aggravated sexual abuse to one victim and kidnapping the other victim.

He was also found guilty of two counts of destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

One of the victims explained how Boykin had taken her to a secluded parking lot after being ordered out of her friend’s car following a traffic stop. Once there, Boykin falsely accused her of being a prostitute, threatened to take her to jail, and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Afterward, he told her to run while placing his hand on his gun.

The jury heard evidence that showed Boykin’s DNA in the parking lot. The victim’s DNA was also found on Boykin’s underwear.

The second victim testified that Boykin ordered her out of her friend’s car and placed her into Boykin’s vehicle. He falsely told her she had outstanding traffic warrants and then took her victim to the same secluded parking lot, where she performed oral sex on him.

Three days later, Boykin attempted to get her into his trooper car again, but she was able to escape.

The jury also heard about statements Boykin had made to authorities regarding the sexual assault of the first victim. He said he thought he "got away with it" and knew he should not have done it. He said he "just wanted to try."

The jury did not believe defense claims and ultimately found him guilty.

Boykin has been and will remain in custody.

The Houston Police Department and Texas Rangers conducted the investigation with the assistance of FBI and DPS. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sebastian A. Edwards and Kate A. Suh are prosecuting the case.