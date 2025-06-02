Former Texas DPS Trooper sentenced for child sexual abuse

The Brief Andrew Smith, a former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for child sexual abuse. Smith worked as a trooper during the time of the abuse, when the victim was under the age of 14. He pleaded guilty to one count of indecency with a child.



A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a child who was younger than 14.

Texas DPS trooper pleads guilty to child sex abuse

The backstory:

Andrew Smith was sentenced to 14 years in prison, according to Attorney General Ken Paxton, for indecency with a child. He was working as a trooper during the time the abuse was happening and resigned from his position after the victim filed a report.

He pleaded guilty to one count of indecency with a child on May 1, says AG Paxton's office.

In January 2021, the 14-year-old victim came forward to say Smith committed multiple acts of indeceny with a child by contact. The now 18-year-old victim described the numerous acts of abuse from Smith while she was under 14 to the courts.

What they're saying:

"The sexual abuse of a child is one of the most tragic and disgusting crimes, and those responsible for such heinous acts will be punished to the full extent of the law," said Attorney General Paxton. "Thank you to all our law enforcement partners who worked to ensure that justice was secured."