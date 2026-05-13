Former Port of Galveston employee facing 2 indecency with child charges

The Brief Phillip Tamayo, 59, was charged with two counts of indecency with a child out of Galveston County. Two people came forward to report incidents involving Tamayo when they were children. Tamayo was a former Port of Galveston employee and previously served as an officer with the Port of Galveston Police Department.



A Galveston man has been arrested and charged after two people came forward to report alleged sexual assaults as juveniles.

Indecency with a child charges filed against Galveston man

Phillip Tamayo, 59, was charged with two counts of indecency with a child and his bond set at $4,000 for each charge.

The Galveston Police Department stated on Oct. 9, 2025, two adult victims came forward to report incidents involving Tamayo.

Detectives investigated the allegations and presented the case for review to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office. After he was charged, Tomayo was arrested on May 8 and taken to Galveston County Jail.

What you can do:

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Galveston Police Department at 409-763-3770. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409- 763-TIPS (8477).

Port of Galveston statement

What they're saying:

Port of Galveston gave this statement:

Philip Tamayo is no longer employed by the Port of Galveston. He formerly served as the Facility Security Officer (FSO).

Mr. Tamayo served as an Officer with the Port of Galveston Police Department from March 25, 2002, until December 23, 2024, when he left the department to assume a position within the Port’s FSO office. He has since been terminated from Port employment.

The Port of Galveston is aware of his arrest by the Galveston Police Department on criminal charges. At this time, the Port has no additional information regarding the criminal case, as the investigation is being handled by the Galveston Police Department.

Because this is an active criminal matter being investigated by another agency, the Port of Galveston will not comment on the details of the allegations or investigative process. No further comment will be made at this time.