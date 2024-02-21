The Katy ISD head coach who was arrested and charged with improper relationship with a student has been sentenced.

Lonnie Teagle, the former Paetow High School head football coach, was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 8 years of probation after court records stated he inappropriately touched two 15-year-old students at the Katy ISD high school.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former Paetow High School football coach reportedly spanked two female, charged with child sexual contact

The 39-year-old resigned from Paetow High School in October 2022 and the charged against him were filed in November 2022.

Lonnie Teagle (Photo Courtesy of Harris County District Court)

Court records detail disturbing accounts from the victims of Teagle's actions while they were on the school's campus.

Katy ISD issued this statement after the charges were filed:

After several weeks of interagency investigations, the District has been informed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office that it has accepted charges on former football coach, Lonnie Teagle. The District takes all potential safety concerns seriously. When made aware of any allegation concerning a staff member, the individual is immediately removed from their assignment(s), while District personnel work swiftly with law enforcement and other agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure the safety and well-being of all students. Any further inquiries regarding the case are directed to the Harris County DA’s Office.