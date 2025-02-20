Former New Caney ISD teacher, coach sentenced for improper relationship with a student

article

The Brief A former New Caney ISD teacher and coach has been sentenced to four years in prison. She was convicted and sentenced on Tuesday for an improper relationship between an educator and a student. She was in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student.



A former New Caney ISD teacher and coach was sentenced on Tuesday to four years in prison after being convicted of an improper relationship between a student and a teacher, according to the 359th District Court in Montgomery County.

Former New Caney ISD teacher sentenced

Timeline:

Samantha Cummings, who was 35 at the time, was in her first year of employment with the district, teaching culinary arts and coaching track and volleyball.

Court documents show Cummings was having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female New Caney High School student.

The relationship is believed to have started in December 2022.

According to New Caney ISD, she resigned after being placed on administrative leave after the school received a report of alleged misconduct.

She was arrested by New Caney ISD Police in January 2023 following an investigation into the situation.

Related article

"Student safety is a top priority for New Caney ISD, and the district will always take immediate and appropriate action to protect the safety of students and staff," school officials stated in a news release when Cummings was arrested.

Improper relationship between an educator and a student is a second degree felony.

In Texas, second-degree felonies are punishable by imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years but not less than two years.