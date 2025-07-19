Former La Marque city manager arrested near Dallas on charges including arson

article

The Brief Former La Marque City Manager Joshua Blaine "JB" Pritchett was arrested in Rockwall County. Pritchett faces multiple charges, including arson, tampering with evidence, and fraud. The specific details of the alleged crimes that led to the charges are currently unknown.



Joshua Blaine "JB" Pritchett had resigned from his position on July 7 prior to disappearing.

Former La Marque city manager arrested

What we know:

Pritchett, 36, was arrested around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday during a traffic stop at the intersection of FM 1138 and SH 66 in Royse City, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

The stop was executed by officers with the Galveston County Fugitive Apprehension Division with the assistance of the La Marque Police Department. The agency says they had been alerted to Pritchett's location in Rockwall County, and he was pursued as a known fugitive.

Pritchett's resignation from his former position as city manager was accepted by the city council on July 7, the city said.

According to the La Marque Police Department, Pritchett is accused of arson, a first-degree felony; tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony; false report to a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor; and two counts of fraud, also class B misdemeanors.

Pritchett will be booked into the Galveston County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

What we don't know:

None of the releases from the city and county agencies commented on the alleged crimes that prompted the charges against Pritchett.

It's unclear when the search for Pritchett began.