Former Houston ISD executive, district vendor found guilty in multimillion-dollar corruption scheme

A former Houston ISD executive and a former district vendor have been found guilty of over 30 charges related to bribery, conspiracy, and tampering.

Former HISD COO, vendor found guilty

What we know:

Former HISD Chief Operating Officer (COO) Brian Busby and former district vendor Anthony Hutchison were found guilty on Friday of 33 charges. The charges include bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, witness tampering, wire fraud, and tax fraud.

According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office, prison sentences for each charge range between 3-20 years. They also carry a possible fine of up to $250,000.

The sentencing trial will be held on July 28.

HISD bribery scheme

The backstory:

Busby and Hutchison were first indicted in December 2021. At first, the two were facing 26 charges related to a bribery scheme that lasted nearly a decade.

The former COO reportedly helped award long-term HISD construction and grounds maintenance contracts to Hutchison, who operated as "Southwest Wholesale." Hutchison then payed Busby back in cash payments and free home remodeling.

The original indictment alleged that from 2011 to 2020, Hutchison systematically overbilled the school district and inflated bills for services, causing millions of dollars in loss for HISD.

Once they learned about the federal probe, Busby and Hutchison reportedly tried to interfere with the investigation.

In 2022, a federal grand jury added charges related to tax fraud. The two allegedly "filed false tax returns that underreported their income - income related to the scheme. Hutchison also overstated cost of goods sold on his returns," according to the attorney's office.

Five other HISD officials have previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges. Each person either admitted to conspiring with Busby and Hutchison or not interfering in the contracts:

Rhonda Skillern-Jones (former HISD Board of Education president)

Derrick Sanders (officer of construction services)

Alfred Hoskins, (general manager of facilities, maintenance and operations)

Gerron Hall (area manager for maintenance - south)

Luis Tovar (area manager for maintenance - north)

