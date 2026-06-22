Former Harris County jailer sentenced, loses license after handcuff assault on inmate

The Brief A Harris County judge sentenced former corrections officer Jaylin Sherman to 180 days in jail—probated for 16 months—for the 2023 physical assault of an inmate inside the Harris County Jail. Grand jury documents and prosecutors revealed Sherman used her hands and a pair of handcuffs to strike inmate Tia Verrett in the head, with the state securing the conviction using jail surveillance footage and photo evidence. While Sherman avoids immediate jail time under community supervision, her TCOLE license has been immediately suspended, permanently barring her from Texas law enforcement as her defense team launches an appeal.



A Harris County judge has sentenced a former corrections officer to 180 days in jail—probated for 16 months—following a 2023 incident where she used handcuffs to strike an inmate inside the Harris County Jail, according to prosecutors and court records.

The conviction has also resulted in the immediate suspension of her state law enforcement license.

Former corrections officer sentenced to jail for using handcuffs to strike an inmate inside Harris County Jail

What we know:

Jaylin Sherman, 34, was sentenced by Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 10 Judge Juanita Jackson following a grand jury indictment that detailed a violent physical altercation. Court documents show that a Harris County grand jury found that on or about August 17, 2023, Sherman "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly cause[d] bodily injury" to a victim identified as Tia Verrett.

The assault took place inside the jail facility where Verrett was an inmate in custody at the time. According to Je'Rell Rogers, the Division Chief of the Harris County Civil Rights Division, an altercation escalated and ended with Sherman striking Verrett multiple times, utilizing handcuffs during the attack.

During the trial, prosecutors presented surveillance video, photographs of the injuries, and physical handcuffs as demonstrative evidence to secure the conviction.

While Judge Jackson handed down a 180-day jail sentence, the term was probated for 16 months. Jeremy Danzell, a misdemeanor chief prosecutor in the court, clarified that Sherman will not serve the jail time immediately. Instead, she will remain free in the community under strict supervision, facing incarceration only if she violates her probation conditions, such as consuming drugs or alcohol or failing to complete court-ordered classes.

Despite avoiding immediate jail time, prosecutors confirmed the conviction remains on Sherman's permanent record, which triggered the immediate suspension of her credentials by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

What they're saying:

Jeff Reese, a former staffer and retired jailer who previously served as a patrol bureau instructor for crisis intervention techniques, called the accountability a rare but encouraging outcome.

"The one thing police usually don't do is police themselves," Reese said, noting that during his tenure, a "good old boy system" and peer pressure often left officers feeling protected by a lack of consequences. "In my experience, officers were encouraged by the lack of consequences when they did something wrong. They knew nothing was going to happen to them. Maybe if they think something will happen to them, they'll quit doing it."

A TCOLE suspension completely bars an individual from working as a peace officer or detention officer in Texas.

"For anything to go to physical violence, it's too late. Something didn't go right along the way," Reese added, expressing hope that this prosecution serves as a stark deterrent to other detention officers.

Court documents show Sherman's defense team has formally launched an appeal. The Harris County District Attorney's appellate division will handle the upcoming proceedings as a higher court reviews the trial work for potential legal errors.

The D.A.'s Civil Rights Division urged the public to utilize internal affairs and online D.A. reporting resources if they suspect official misconduct, emphasizing that their office prosecutes based strictly on facts, regardless of a defendant's title or position.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has been reached out to for comment regarding Sherman's previous employment status and the outcome of the sentencing, and we're awaiting a response.