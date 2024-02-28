A former Corpus Christi ISD board member has been sentenced to probation for tax-related offenses, according to the FBI.

John Longoria, a convicted felon, will have to serve five years of probation and pay a $40,000 fine along with $185,000 in restitution.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Longoria was under investigation starting in December 2018 after a "suspicious" two-year remodeling project at his home. Officials reported they executed search warrants at his home and elsewhere in November 2020.

After their investigation, authorities say Longoria underreported his income to the IRS for the tax years from 2014 to 2016 and he admitted to not sharing with the IRS all income he received in the form of goods, property, or services during that time.

In November 2023, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated Longoria agreed to pay $187,315 restitution to the Department of the Treasury.