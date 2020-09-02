Former Baytown officer indicted for assault after viral arrest video

The district attorney’s office says a Harris County grand jury indicted a Baytown police officer who was fired for striking a bystander who was with a person recording video of a traffic stop.

Nathaniel Brown was indicted for Assault, which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and/ or a $4,000 fine.

“The grand jury has made clear that our community won’t tolerate unnecessary violence by anyone including police officers,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We need one standard for everyone and the law must be applied equally in order for people to continue to believe in our justice system.”

MORE: Baytown Police Department Officer fired after viral video sparked investigation

The incident occurred on June 2 outside a convenience store on Market Street in Baytown.

The DA’s office says officers detained and then handcuffed a 23-year-old man for an alleged traffic violation. As officers handcuffed that man, the DA’s office says eyewitnesses under the awning in front of the store commented about the arrest, and one of the witnesses began filming the entire episode on his cell phone.

Advertisement

The video reportedly shows the driver being handcuffed and then shows Officer Brown walking across the parking lot and confronting the witnesses.

The DA’s office says Brown asked one witness, Skylar Gilmore, to put his hand behind his back, threw him to the ground, and then used a knee to strike Gilmore in the shoulder and face.

Gilmore and another witness, 23-year-old Isaiah Phillips, were arrested for disorderly conduct-language, for their public use of profanities while watching the arrest, authorities said. Gilmore was also charged with interfering with public duties.

When the facts surrounding the incident, including the video, came to light, the District Attorney’s Office says they dismissed the charges against the two witnesses.

Brown was fired from Baytown PD days later.

MORE: Arrest of Baytown man goes viral, sparks internal affair investigation