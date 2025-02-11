Former Barbers Hill teacher charged with improper relationship between educator and student

The Brief A former Barbers Hill teacher is charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. Molly Spears turned herself in to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. Spears posted a $50,000 bond, according to court documents.



A former Barbers Hill teacher has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to court records.

What we know:

According to court documents, Molly Spears, a former educator at Barbers Hill High School was charged.

Officials said Spears turned herself in to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Molly Spears (Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

Court records stated Spears posted a $50,000.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the incident took place.

FOX 26 has reached out to Barbers Hill ISD for comment.

