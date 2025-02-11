Expand / Collapse search

Former Barbers Hill teacher charged with improper relationship between educator and student

By
Published  February 11, 2025 9:49pm CST
Mont Belvieu
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A former Barbers Hill teacher is charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student.
    • Molly Spears turned herself in to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. 
    • Spears posted a $50,000 bond, according to court documents. 

MONT BELVIEU, Texas - A former Barbers Hill teacher has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to court records. 

Former Barbers Hill teacher charged with improper relationship between educator, student

What we know:

According to court documents, Molly Spears, a former educator at Barbers Hill High School was charged. 

Officials said Spears turned herself in to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. 

Molly Spears (Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

Court records stated Spears posted a $50,000.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the incident took place. 

FOX 26 has reached out to Barbers Hill ISD for comment. 

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app 

The Source: Information provided from court documents. 

Mont BelvieuChambers CountyCrime and Public Safety