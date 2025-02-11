Former Barbers Hill teacher charged with improper relationship between educator and student
MONT BELVIEU, Texas - A former Barbers Hill teacher has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to court records.
What we know:
According to court documents, Molly Spears, a former educator at Barbers Hill High School was charged.
Officials said Spears turned herself in to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.
Molly Spears (Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)
Court records stated Spears posted a $50,000.
What we don't know:
It's unclear when the incident took place.
FOX 26 has reached out to Barbers Hill ISD for comment.
The Source: Information provided from court documents.