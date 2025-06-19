Forged signatures, a bulldozed home and a family's fight for justice

The Brief The Kelley family said their inherited home was stolen, sold and demolished. Court documents show Jerry Gurley was civilly liable in the case. Family members are now asking Houston Police to pursue criminal charges.



What we know:

The Kelley family said their beloved home was stolen that once stood along Conklin Street for decades. Their fight for justice started with a forged signature and ended with a demolition.

Vanessa Voldbakken, Charles and Ronald Kelley are speaking out. In 2017, they inherited their late father’s home with other relatives. The family shared videos of growing up in the home their father proudly owned since the 60s.

In 2019, when they decided to put the house up for sale, the family’s attorney said what happened next was unimaginable.

"They were approached by local fraudster, real estate mogul Jerry Gurley. They received a poor offer and decline. Unphased Jerry and his notary forged all six signatures of the family members onto the deed, filed into the property records and with the help of the corrupt and not defunct Patriot Title company, sold to a third party purchaser who bulldozed their home down," said Jacob Scholl, family’s attorney.

Family is pushing for justice

What they're saying:

The home is gone, with it, generations of family history including irreplaceable family heirlooms and photos. Voldbakken says it was a devastating blow.

"We were flabbergasted. We were absolutely flabbergasted because I was in the ICU when they forged my signature, having open-heart surgery, so there was no way I was there," said Voldbakken.

Court documents show a judgement finding Gurley civilly liable in this case and ordered to pay the family $200,000, but they say they haven’t seen a penny. That’s why they’re now asking Houston Police to pursue criminal charges.

"It’s just unbelievable nobody can find him, make him fess up for what he's done and pay restitution. We just want justice. We don’t want him to be able to be left in the position to do this to other families," said Voldbakken.

FOX 26 reached out to Jerry Gurley’s attorney for comment but are still waiting to hear back.