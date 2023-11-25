The Forest Bend Fire Department is mourning the death of their chief on Saturday morning.

Officials say Chief John Norris suffered an apparent heart attack shortly after getting home from battling a fire.

Chief John Norris (Photo: Forest Bend Volunteer Fire Department)

"With profound sorrow, the Forest Bend Fire Department extends its deepest condolences to announce the passing of our cherished Chief, John Norris. Today, we mourn the loss of a remarkable leader whose impact on our department will forever be remembered and honored," The Forest Bend Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Forest Bend Fire Department assisted the Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department in battling a fire at an abandoned house in the 1300 block of Deepwood Drive early Saturday morning.

According to Friendswood Fire Chief Stan Koslowski, Chief Norris had just gotten home from the fire when he suffered the apparent heart attack. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Firefighters and EMS from Forest Bend, Friendswood, League City, Webster and Pearland formed a wall of honor behind HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital as Chief Norris’ body was transported to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Chief Norris was promoted to the position in September after spending 18 years with the fire department and serving as assistant chief for six years.

Norris also worked with the Houston Fire Department for 32 years and was a captain. He retired from the department in 2022.

The Forest Bend Fire Department serves thousands of residents in a six-square mile segment of South Harris County.