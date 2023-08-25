Expand / Collapse search
Foodies and Friends: J-Bar-M Barbecue

Foodies and Friends
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - J-Bar-M is one of the top BBQ restaurants in the city, and they have a hardcore following of fans to prove it. 

Recently, "Texas Monthly" named them to their Top 25 Best New BBQ Joints In Texas list. 

They have all of the Texas-style classics on the menu as well as incredible sides and even steaks. If you need a little smoked goodness in your life, head down to Eado and get some!  