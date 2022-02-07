Food truck in Third Ward serving up hibachi grill favs

Dempsey Robinson is a 24-year-old graduate of Texas Southern University with a one of a kind food truck, Hibachi Bros Japanese grill food truck coming up



Hibachi is a long-time favorite way to enjoy Japanese food and now there is a local food truck you can walk right up to and get those flavors.



At the age of 24, TSU alum and former football player Dempsey Robinson is now living his dream of running his own Hibachi truck in Third Ward with flavors that we’ve come to love with the Japanese cuisine.

Hibachi Bros food truck opened roughly six months ago and has already gotten the attention of some big-name celebrities, including Lil Baby & Maxo Kream.



The Los Angeles native doesn’t actually do the cooking himself, he’s hired a hibachi pro. In addition to the different types of combinations of filet mignon, shrimp, lobster, salmon, and chicken with grilled vegetables over garlic buttery rice fried rice they offer. They also have a one-of-a-kind item, The Hibachi Bros burrito.

They are also available to hire for different events and can come directly to you.



