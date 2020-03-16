Food Town stores offering Senior Hour for elderly to shop without crowds amid COVID-19 concerns

The Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has many elderly people feeling defenseless as they are some of the most vulnerable during this time.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Doing everyday things like grocery shopping has become dangerous, especially as crowds panic and deplete stores.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott warns against hoarding toiletries, food amid coronavirus fears

To help alleviate some of the concerns over getting food and supplies, the independent grocer Food Town is offering a "Senior Hour" in the greater Houston area. The grocer is opening its stores' doors for shoppers who are 65 and older to shop with from 7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Food Town had already adjusted its store hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, like many other grocery stores, to handle staffing and restocking.

RELATED: Several grocery stores cut store hours due to COVID-19 scare

Advertisement

Gallery Furniture is also helping out seniors by collecting donations for non-perishable food items and new, unused toiletries. Those items will then be delivered to the senior citizens' doorsteps who've been asked to stay home and practice social distancing to protect themselves.

MORE: Gallery Furniture takes donations to help Houstonians during COVID-19 crisis