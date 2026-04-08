FM 2920 crash: Man seriously injured after being hit by cement truck

The Brief A man is seriously injured in the hospital after he was hit by a cement truck in north Harris County. The cement truck driver tried to avoid hitting the victim, but ended up striking him, officials said. Officials do not suspect the cement truck driver was intoxicated.



A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a cement truck in north Harris County, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Cement truck hits pedestrian

Lieutenant Longoria reports a man was walking southbound along FM 2920 in Spring. At the same time, officials say a cement truck was driving eastbound.

According to Lt. Longoria, the cement truck driver tried to avoid hitting the victim, but ended up striking him.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials do not suspect the cement truck driver was intoxicated.