A man convicted of stomping another to death over a small amount of crack was sentenced to 40 years in prison earlier this week, officials said.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Teddy Geer, 36, of Florida, told police back in 2018 he was traveling back to Miami from California.

Teddy Geer (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

Officials said in a press release Geer "was trying to buy a small amount of crack near the downtown Greyhound Bus Station when a woman and three men robbed him."

Later that night, Geer reportedly saw Randy Thompson, 50, who was staying at one of the men's shelters, and believed he was one of the robbers.

Randy Thompson (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

Both men were "captured on surveillance video walking together like friends," the press release added, but Geer admitted to police when Thompson turned his back, he hit him in the back of the head.

From there, Geer stomped on Thompson's head repeatedly until he broke his skull, killing him. While the 50-year-old was unconscious, Geer searched his wallet for money and found nothing.

Assistant D.A. Erica Robinson Winsor, who helped prosecute the case noted how senseless the act was regardless of what Geer's intentions might have been.

"There’s no evidence that Randy Thompson was involved in the theft of $10, but even if he was involved, that does not warrant a death sentence," Winsor said. "It’s just senseless."