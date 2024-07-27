A flood warning has been issued for several rivers in Texas due to heavy rain falling across the area.

The National Weather Service reports the following rivers are under the warning:

Trinity River at Riverside impacting San Jacinto, Polk, Walker, and Trinity Counties.

Trinity River at Liberty impacting Liberty County.

Trinity River near Moss Bluff impacting Liberty and Chambers Counties.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Flood Warning is extended for:

Menard Creek near Rye impacting Hardin, Polk, and Liberty Counties.

East Fork San Jacinto River near New Caney impacting Liberty, Harris, and Montgomery Counties.

San Bernard River near Boling impacting Fort Bend, Brazoria, and Wharton Counties.

San Bernard River near Sweeny impacting Brazoria County.

The warning is in effect until the early morning hours of Aug. 1.

Residents are asked not to drive around barricades or through flooded areas.