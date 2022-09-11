Flames seen outside Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County: photos
article
HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County after flames were seen outside the restaurant.
It's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department was called a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Fuddruckers in the 7500 block of W FM 1960.
(Photo: OnScene)
Heavy flames were seen outside when initial crews arrived and heavy smoke was coming from the building when camera crews arrived.
(Photo: OnScene)
The restaurant appears to be a total loss due to how severe the flames were, but no additional information from officials has been shared, as of this writing.
(Photo: OnScene)
FOX 26 will continue to monitor and make updates to this story as it develops.