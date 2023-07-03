First Baptist Church in New Caney catches fire, authorities investigating

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a fire at a church in New Caney Monday morning.

MORE CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY-RELATED STORIES

It happened at First Baptist Church New Caney on Hwy 59 in Montgomery County around 5 a.m. Responding firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from the roof, so crews worked to extinguish the fire through the attic.

(Photo courtesy of i45NOW)

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but several firefighters from different departments were called in to assist.

According to the church pastor, Jonathan Fitzgerald, the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

And while the damage was severe, Fitzgerald says the church, which has been around since the 1950s, is prone to flooding, so they were in the process of relocating.

(Photo courtesy of i45NOW)

No additional information, as of this writing, has been shared, but an investigation remains underway.