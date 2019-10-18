First all-female spacewalk inspires young women in Houston to pursue STEM fields

Friday marked a big day in history, or rather “her-story.”

Astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch replaced equipment outside the International Space Center for NASA’s first all-female spacewalk.

Space Center Houston live-streamed the event. That’s where Wendy Strawbridge marked the moment with her two daughters.

“I think it’s a historical moment for them -- that the sky’s the limit or, in this case, it’s not the limit!” she told FOX 26.

Phyllis Friello, Education Manager at Space Center Houston, says more girls are becoming interested in STEM, and that gives her hope.

“Now there’s more [girls] that didn’t think about it before, maybe didn’t have role models, maybe weren’t aware of all the possibilities. So, there’s more of these young ladies becoming interested and being encouraged,” Friello said.

High school students from Scotland were in town for a STEM program. They’re going home more determined than ever to be the next women in space.

“It’s just amazing to see how far women have come and see what we can be capable of and what we’re able to do now. It’s just so inspiring,” said Abbie Simpson.

“Just to say that could actually be one of your friends or that could be yourself,” said Cara McGoldrick.

Space Center Houston has STEM programs for women of all ages including Explorer camps, Girls STEM Academy, and, soon, girls Stem Pathway through a new grant from Boeing.