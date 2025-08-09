Firefighters put out 2-alarm fire in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Houston firefighters battled a fire at a store on Southwest Freeway early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Firefighters responded to the Rug Mart around midnight Saturday morning.
Officials said the fire was fought defensively from the outside and put out around 5 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The agency's arson unit will investigate the cause of the fire.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Fire Department.