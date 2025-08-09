Firefighters put out 2-alarm fire in southwest Houston

article

The Brief Houston firefighters battled a 2-alarm warehouse fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters arrived at the Rug Mart on Southwest Freeway around midnight Saturday morning. The fire was declared out around 5 a.m. No injuries were reported.



Houston firefighters battled a fire at a store on Southwest Freeway early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the Rug Mart around midnight Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire was fought defensively from the outside and put out around 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The agency's arson unit will investigate the cause of the fire.