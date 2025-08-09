Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters put out 2-alarm fire in southwest Houston

Published  August 9, 2025 10:23am CDT
Houston
The Brief

    • Houston firefighters battled a 2-alarm warehouse fire early Saturday morning.
    • Firefighters arrived at the Rug Mart on Southwest Freeway around midnight Saturday morning.
    • The fire was declared out around 5 a.m. No injuries were reported.

HOUSTON - Houston firefighters battled a fire at a store on Southwest Freeway early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the Rug Mart around midnight Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire was fought defensively from the outside and put out around 5 a.m. 

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The agency's arson unit will investigate the cause of the fire.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Fire Department.

Houston