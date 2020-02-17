Fire erupts after gas line rupture in Corpus Christi

Residents were asked to shelter in place Monday morning when a large fire erupted in Corpus Christi.

Emergency crews responded to a gas line rupture and fire at Buddy Lawrence Drive and IH-37.

Video taken near the scene showed massive flames shooting into the air.

The public was asked to avoid the area, and Corpus Christi police asked residents near the fire to shelter in place.

According to KRIS-TV, the fire is out and there were no injuries reported.

As of 10:50 a.m., the City of Corpus Christi said IH-37 had reopened. The shelter in place was lifted as of 11:30 a.m.