Fighter jet intercepts aircraft in violation of flight restrictions during Biden's visit

A U.S. military fighter jet responded to several aircraft that violated temporary flight restrictions during President Joe Biden's visit to the Bay Area, officials said.

The fighter jet responded to "three events" that concluded without incident, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Resident Josh Kline shared video on Tuesday of what appeared to be the fighter jet intercepting a plane above Marin County.

NORAD stressed that pilots need to stay updated with the latest VIP Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR).

After Biden wrapped up his forum on artifical intelligence in San Francisco, he headed to Marin County for a campaign in event.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said a variety of law enforcement resources were assigned to the event.