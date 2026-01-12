Expand / Collapse search

Fifth Ward shooting: Suspect claiming self-defense following shooting at gas station

January 12, 2026
HOUSTON - A shooter is claiming self-defense following a shooting in Houston's Fifth Ward on Monday evening. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

What we know:

Officials said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Carroll Oliver Way and East Freeway. 

Houston police said a man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

What we don't know:

Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting. 

