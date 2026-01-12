Fifth Ward shooting: Suspect claiming self-defense following shooting at gas station
HOUSTON - A shooter is claiming self-defense following a shooting in Houston's Fifth Ward on Monday evening.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)
What we know:
Officials said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Carroll Oliver Way and East Freeway.
Houston police said a man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting.
The Source: Houston Police Department/X