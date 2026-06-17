FIFA World Cup organizers outline weather plans as Gulf system moves through region

The Brief Fan Fest opened later Tuesday due to inclement weather. Officials say lightning within 8 miles triggers evacuation procedures. FIFA and Houston leaders say weather plans are already in place.



Houston is keeping a close eye on the weather as FIFA World Cup events continue across the city.

Tuesday's weather forced FIFA Fan Fest Houston to delay opening until 6:30 p.m., but organizers say they are prepared if conditions worsen as a tropical system moves through the Gulf.

FIFA weather response

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 26, a FIFA spokesperson stated:

FIFA’s emergency preparedness team works closely together with national meteorological and emergency management authorities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as with partners across all 16 Host Cities. A comprehensive, tournament-wide preparedness exercise focusing on severe weather scenarios has further strengthened cross-agency coordination and operational readiness. Stadiums are required to maintain robust risk management and evacuation procedures, including lightning and severe weather protocols aligned with local legislation and international best practice.



FIFA will continue to monitor conditions in real time and stands ready to apply established contingency protocols should extreme weather events occur. Through close collaboration with host governments, medical experts and emergency authorities, FIFA remains committed to delivering a safe, resilient and memorable tournament experience for everyone involved.

FIFA Fan Festival weather rules

What we know:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee says public safety officials are continuously monitoring weather conditions at Fan Fest and throughout the tournament.

According to the Host Committee, if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of FIFA Fan Fest, attendees will be required to leave the grounds and move to a safe location.

Officials say gates can reopen after 30 minutes without another lightning strike within that radius. The 30-minute clock resets with each additional lightning strike.

The Host Committee says Tuesday's delayed opening remained subject to change throughout the day based on weather conditions and guidance from public safety officials.

Fans are encouraged to monitor official Houston World Cup social media channels and the Host Committee website for updates.

Officials say city is prepared:

Houston leaders say preparations for severe weather have been part of planning efforts long before the tournament began.

"It's being carried out as planned, and it's a good experience for Houston," Mayor John Whitmire said during a Tuesday briefing. "We're on the world stage, but we're showing we're a can-do city. We're becoming a destination for people from around the world. We stay prepared. We train for events such as this."

Emergency management officials say rain is possible during Wednesday's World Cup match at Houston Stadium, but they are not currently expecting significant impacts for fans traveling to and from the venue.

If weather affects Fan Fest activities, officials say fans can also visit participating East Downtown Football Fiesta locations for indoor match viewing, dining and entertainment opportunities.