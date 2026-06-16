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FIFA World Cup 2026 Wednesday Watch Party in Sugar Land canceled due to anticipated weather conditions

By
FOX 26 Houston
Sugar Land
Published June 16, 2026 6:19 PM CDT
Published June 16, 2026 6:19 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The FIFA World Cup 2026 watch party scheduled for Wednesday in Sugar Land has been canceled. 
    • The watch party was for the June 17 game between Ghana vs. Panama. 
    • Officials said the event is being canceled due to anticipated weather conditions and the guidance of public safety officials. 

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The FIFA World Cup 2026 watch party scheduled for Wednesday in Sugar Land has been canceled. 

Sugar Land FIFA World Cup 2026 Watch party canceled for Wednesday

What they're saying:

The watch party was for the June 17 game between Ghana vs. Panama. 

Officials said the event is being canceled due to anticipated weather conditions and the guidance of public safety officials. 

"Ensuring the safety of fans, staff, volunteers and emergency services personnel remain top priority for watch parties in Sugar Land."

The Source: Announcement from Visit Sugar Land, Texas

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