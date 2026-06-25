FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 matchup set for Monday at Houston Stadium

The Brief We've got our matchup for the Round of 32 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. The matchup will be between Japan and Brazil on Monday, June 29 at Houston Stadium. This game will be the only Round of 32 match that will take place in Houston.



We've got our matchup for the Round of 32 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 match set in Houston

What we know:

The matchup will be between Japan and Brazil on Monday, June 29 at Houston Stadium.

This game will be the only Round of 32 match that will take place in Houston.

The final game that Houston will host will be a Round of 16 game on July 4.