FFA helps Katy ISD senior use her disability to inspire others in the barn

The Brief Thousands of Texas 4-H and FFA students compete at the Houston Livestock Show each year. Exhibitors spend months raising various species of livestock, like rabbits, pigs, chickens, goats and steer, hoping to take home the title of Houston champion at NRG Park. FFA senior Madelyn Roxburgh from Katy ISD's Taylor High School is differently-abled, but she doesn't let that stop her from being a leader in the ring.



Every year, thousands of students come to Houston to compete in the world's largest livestock show, and a lot of them are very competitive, including Madelyn Roxburgh.

It's a chance for her to be on a level playing field with everyone else. In the barn, she has no barriers.

Madelyn grew up going to HLSR

The backstory:

Madelyn was born with a rare genetic mutation.

"I have Achondroplasia. It's a type of dwarfism, and it's like one in 40,000 people get it. It affects my growth, so I'm only four feet tall, and I'm probably done growing," she said.

"We grew up buying program books from (FFA) kids. We always walked around before the show started and saw all these kids with their cows or pigs, and I had no idea what was happening at the time, but I knew it looked like something fun," said Madelyn.

High school senior now competing at HLSR

Now a senior at Katy's Taylor High School, she is in her final year of competition, and Madelyn has big goals for her pig "Chicken Nugget" at the Houston Livestock Show.

What they're saying:

"It's the chance I get to compete with every other kid at the highest level."

"I wanted to find something I could be involved with in high school, but obviously, sports were not in the plan for me. I didn't see a reason why I wouldn't be able to show animals, so I took an ag class freshman year, and I've been in it ever since," she said.

Dig deeper:

Madelyn spends about three-and-a-half hours every day at the Katy ISD barn getting her pig ready to show. That includes feeding, brushing, walking and even tanning him!

"His favorite thing in the whole wide world is food. His favorite treat is actually Tums for your tummy."

She says they help prevent ulcers.

Madelyn may have never gotten into FFA had it not been for her doctor years ago.

"Her doctor suggested to ride horses as therapy," said Ron Roxburgh, Madelyn's father.

She kept with it and from there started raising chickens and eventually pigs.

"I can do everything an average person can, just in a different way. It may take me a little longer to figure out, but eventually I will."

She credits her ag teachers at Taylor High with instilling her passion. In return, she gives them inspiration.

"When she walks in a room, she fills it with joy. She's very outgoing, a leader when it comes to our chapter. She's our chapter president," said Cambrie Davis, ag sciences teacher at Taylor High School.

But it's Madelyn's parents who've been with her every step of the way.

"FFA is a big family involvement. Growing up they never told me I couldn't do anything, or they never coddled or babied me. I just had to figure out how to do life the way I was given," she said.

Shaping her future

What's next:

Madelyn would love to make it to auction at the Houston Livestock Show this year, but even if she doesn't her future is bright.

"I'm going to Texas A&M to major in poultry science."

"It's not just a club or a group or something to do in high school. She's found a career, so it's been a blessing," said Ron Roxburgh.

For a look at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show schedule visit https://www.rodeohouston.com/exhibitors-contestants/livestock-show/#junior-show