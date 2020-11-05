Felony charges for suspect who stole 10 guns from police supply store

A Houston man will now face felony charges after he was accused of breaking into a police supply store and stealing guns, ammo, and body armor.

Police say Guillermo Henriquez, 20, stole at least ten guns, 500 rounds of ammo, and a body armor vest when he broke into the Central Police Supply store twice.

It all happened while he was out on bond for shooting a gun in a metro area.

“The fact that he discharged a firearm in Houston prior to then going and stealing ten more absolutely makes this a more serious case,” said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say Henriquez was caught on surveillance video stealing $7,500 worth of guns, ammo and armor and identified by the Central Police Supply store staff to be someone who worked for the store for a short time and has a baby with the niece of the owner.

“He had intimate knowledge of the layout of the store, both the upstairs and the downstairs, and that’s how he was able to get in there and get out on two separate occasions and get away with a lot of very dangerous equipment,” said Teare.

“That evening I see a bunch of police cars and a SWAT team,” said Khoa Ha, the suspect’s neighbor who watched as police raided the suspect’s home after the arrest on election night.

According to the DA’s office, only one of the ten guns has been recovered.

“In instances like this when you have multiple firearms stolen, most of them are likely gonna end up sold on the street somewhere, so it’s usually for financial gain,” said Teare.

The neighbor says despite several incidents involving guns and police at the home across from Mahaney Elementary School, he’s not concerned.

“I have no fear with him,” said Ha. “He fine, yeah. He’s just young. He don’t know what to do.”

Teare says the judge issued a lower bond amount than they had requested, making it easier for the suspect to bond out.

“The fact that he was out on a bond and has gotten new bonds granted that are $1,500 each—that’s not what we asked for,” said Teare. “The state asked for a much higher bond on these three new cases.”

Despite a total bond amount of just $4,500, court records showed Henriquez had not bonded out of jail as of Thursday.

