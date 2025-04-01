Federal level immigration moves: What's new | Border Watch with Jonathan Mejia

article

Border watchers,

There’s been a lot of movement this week at the federal level when it comes to immigration. It’s having a direct impact at the Southern Border and even further south into Mexico and Central America.

There’s a lot to get to, so let’s look at some of the updates:

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans

A federal judge in California has agreed to delay the Trump administration’s move to terminate the TPS of 350,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. These migrants were slated to lose their work permits and deportation protections next week. Under this ruling, the termination of the 2023 TPS designation for Venezuela will be postponed until the federal judge hearing this lawsuit is able to decide the merits of the case.

Pause on green card applications

When it comes to immigrants, a lot of people say, ‘do it the right way" or "the legal way". U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) directed officials to suspend processing of requests for legal permanent residency submitted by immigrants granted refugee or asylum status. A DHS spokesperson told CBS News:

"USCIS is placing a temporary pause on finalizing certain Adjustment of Status applications pending the completion of additional screening and vetting to identify potential fraud, public safety, or national security concerns, in alignment with Presidential Executive Order 14161, Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats," and the presidential action Designating Cartels And Other Organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists."

Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador (CECOT)

On March 31st, in a joint military operation between the U.S. and El Salvador, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said 17 extremely dangerous criminals linked to Tren de Aragua and MS-13 were transferred to the maximum-security prison in that country. Government officials claim all individuals were confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists.

This move is seen as controversial for some because in early March, more than 200 alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang were transferred to CECOT. The criminal history and status of those individuals have not been confirmed. Some family members are fighting the U.S. government claiming their loved ones sent to CECOT are not members of TdA. The federal government says it has proof that the men taken to CECOT are TdA members, but did not share that evidence publicly.

First 100 days

At the end of the month, President Donald Trump will have officially reached 100 days in office, and it’s safe to say he has completed his promises made on the campaign trail when it comes to border security and immigration.