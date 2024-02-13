Congratulations to our very own FOX 26's Randy Wallace who has been honored with his day in Houston.

February 13, 2024, was proclaimed as Randy Wallace Day in the City of Houston. The announcement was made during at City Hall meeting on Tuesday.

SEE MORE OF RANDY WALLACE'S BREAKING BOND SERIES

"Whereas, Randy Wallace has been a tenacious figure in journalism," Councilmember Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz said. "Whereas, Randy's berth on FOX investigations has inspired legislative changes and exposed nationwide issues, enriching the fabric of Houston's community. His commitment to justice extends beyond reporting, evidenced by his collaborations with Crime Stoppers to spotlight suspects and advocate for the voiceless, notably abused animals."

Randy was offered a job at KRIV FOX 26 in December of 1989 and became one of the first reporters to appear on the highly acclaimed City Under Siege program.

Wallace now hosts the Behind Breaking Bond stream on FOX 26 where he is often joined by Andy Kahan from Houston Crime Stoppers to discuss incidents where suspects committed crimes while out on felony bonds.

He has made a name for himself in Houston as a competitive, investigative reporter covering crimes and cases of animal abuse.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Mayor John Whitmire says, "Randy, you and your team have made Houston safer. And, you know, that's my highest priority, public safety. And you've certainly been a major contributor toward moving in the right direction with public safety."

Congratulations again, to our very own Randy Wallace!