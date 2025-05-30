FBI Houston, others seize websites providing hacking services to cybercriminals

The Brief FBI Houston and other law enforcement partners seized online domains, helping cybercriminals hide their malware from victims. These websites would provide cybercriminals with counter-antivirus tools. Victims were targeted in both the United States, including in the Houston-area, and abroad, according to authorities.



Multiple domains and their server has been seized by the FBI after it was discovered they were aiding cybercriminals by keeping their malware from being detected, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Texas reports an online crypting software provided services such as counter-antivirus (CAV) tools to cybercriminals.

What is crypting?

As stated by the USAO, crypting is the process of using software to make malware difficult for antivirus programs to detect.

Cybercriminals will use CAV and crypting together so they are able to hide their malware and gain access to computer systems.

Cybercrime websites seized

The backstory:

Authorities made undercover purchases from seized websites and were able to confirm they were designed for cybercrime.

Victims were targeted in both the United States, including in the Houston-area, and abroad, according to authorities. They used court documents to review email addresses and other data they leaned were connecting the services of known ransomware groups.

The websites were seized on May 27 with the help of Finnish and Dutch national police as part of a multinational law enforcement initiative targeting the dismantling of malware cybercrime services. Other countries part of the group include The Netherlands, France, Germany and Denmark with additional support from Ukraine and Portugal.

What they're saying:

"Modern criminal threats require modern law enforcement solutions," said Ganjei. "As cybercriminals have become more sophisticated in their schemes, they have likewise become more advanced in their efforts to avoid detection. As such, our law enforcement efforts must involve striking not just at the individual fraudster or hacker, but the enablers of these cybercriminals as well. This investigation did exactly that. With this syndicate shut down, there is one less provider of malicious tools for cybercriminals out there."

"Cybercriminals don’t just create malware; they perfect it for maximum destruction," said FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams. "By leveraging counter antivirus services, malicious actors refine their weapons against the world’s toughest security systems to better slip past firewalls, evade forensic analysis, and wreak havoc across victims’ systems. As part of a decisive international operation, FBI Houston helped cripple a global cyber syndicate, seize their most lethal tools, and neutralize the threat they posed to millions around the world."