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A suspected homicide onboard a cruise ship docked in Galveston is under investigation, according to FBI Houston.

Possible homicide on cruise ship

What we know:

On Monday, FBI Houston reported they were responding to the MSC Seascape vessel for a suspected homicide.

An FBI Maritime Liaison Agent based out of the Texas City Resident Agency is working with the U.S. Coast Guard, Port of Galveston Police Department, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the cruise line regarding this incident.

The cruise ship has since left the port and continued with its itinerary. It was seen on surveillance camera leaving from the port.

On Monday afternoon, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Jason Leon Watford was brought into the Galveston County Jail on an FBI Hold by Port Police for an onview murder investigation.

What we don't know:

No other information was released on the matter of the possible homicide.

What they're saying:

MSC gave this statement:

"On reporting a guest incident aboard our ship, we were instructed by the authorities to return to the Port of Galveston. We are cooperating fully with the investigation and providing support to those impacted. The ship has since left the port and resumed its planned itinerary."

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This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information is released.