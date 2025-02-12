FBI Houston detained 2 suspected Tren de Aragua associates in another operation

The FBI Houston placed two more members suspected of being Tren de Aragua associates in detention on Wednesday morning.

This announcement comes the day after the FBI stated they arrested three suspected TdA members on Tuesday.

FBI Houston places two suspected Tren de Aragua associates in detention

What we know:

Early Wednesday morning, an FBI operation in Houston led to two suspected TdA gang associates being placed in detention.

These individuals were then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

During the arrest, FBI also seized drugs and a gun.

What we don't know:

The FBI has not shared any information on the identity of the suspects or their possible charges.

It is also unclear what led the FBI to the location where the suspects were found.

Tren de Aragua arrests in Houston on Tuesday

What we know:

The FBI Houston announced their agents along with HSI Houston and FBI Nashville arrested three suspected associates of TdA.

Officials said those arrested were allegedly part of a multi-state TdA sex trafficking ring that threatened and abused victims.