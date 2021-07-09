Expand / Collapse search
FBCSO: 2-year-old boy, 2 drivers dead after wrong-way crash on Westpark Tollway

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Community Fire Department respond to the scene of deadly crash.

HOUSTON - A two-year-old boy and two drivers died in a wrong-way crash on the Westpark Tollway in north Fort Bend County, the sheriff’s office says.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of the Westpark Tollway at FM 1464.

Investigators say a black Hyundai sedan was going the wrong way and struck a white Audi SUV head-on. 

According to the sheriff’s office, a 31-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were in the black car. The man died at the scene.  The 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by Life Flight, but he later passed away, authorities say.

The driver of the SUV also died at the scene and has not been identified.

An investigation is underway. The sheriff’s office says they will review video footage to determine where the wrong-way driver got on the tollway.

