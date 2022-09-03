Favor partners with Feeding Texas to raise $25,000 to combat hunger

Favor Delivery announced it would be partnering with Feeding Texas to raise money and help Texans experiencing hunger.

As part of Hunger Action Month, which kicked off Thursday, September 1, Favor Delivery announced in a press release it would be donating one meal to Feeding Texas for every delivery completed by the end of the month, with the goal of reaching $25,000.

"Texas is one of just 9 states with higher food insecurity than the national average and increasing access to food and nutrition for every Texan is vital in helping our communities be healthy and food secure," said Jag Bath, Favor CEO. "Putting community first is at the heart of Favor, and we’re proud to continue supporting Feeding Texas’ incredibly crucial work to end hunger across our state."

Favor's donation would help Feeding Texas serve millions of individuals and families experiencing hunger and food security, including:

Nearly 4 million (1 in 8) Texans struggle with hunger and food insecurity

20% (1 in 5) of Texas children experience hunger

11% of households with seniors in Texas face food insecurity

Hunger hits Texans of color even harder, with 1 in 4 Black Texans and 1 in 5 Latinx Texans facing the threat of hunger

