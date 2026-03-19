Father drowns trying to save 4-year-old son at Texas boat ramp

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The Brief A 28-year-old father and his 4-year-old son drowned after the father jumped into the water to rescue the boy during a Tuesday night fishing trip. Maintenance crews discovered two other children, ages 4 and 6, alone at a boat ramp Wednesday morning, which triggered the massive search and recovery effort. State and local dive teams recovered both bodies Wednesday afternoon; a nonprofit organization is now providing grief support to the surviving family members.



A fishing trip turned into a tragedy this week after a 28-year-old father and his 4-year-old son drowned in Hog Bayou, officials said.

The bodies of the man and child were recovered Wednesday afternoon following an intensive search involving local and state agencies.

Tragedy at Hog Bayou

What we know:

The incident came to light Wednesday morning when maintenance crews from the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) arrived at the Hog Bayou boat ramp and discovered two unaccompanied children, ages 4 and 6.

According to investigators, the children reported that the family had been fishing late Tuesday night when their 4-year-old brother entered the water. Their father immediately jumped in to rescue the boy, but neither resurfaced.

Texas Game Wardens were notified of the overdue family by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and launched a search alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The search effort utilized advanced technology, including a DPS fixed-wing aircraft equipped with thermal imaging and a drone provided by the Texas General Land Office to scan the shoreline and surrounding terrain.

Recovery teams found the father's body around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Approximately 90 minutes later, game wardens located the child's body. Both were recovered by DPS dive teams.

What we don't know:

The identities of the man and child have not been released.

Several agencies assisted in the operation, including the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and Hunter Hadley’s Quest, Inc. (HHQ), a nonprofit that provides support to families during water-related searches.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts remain with the victims’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," officials said in a statement.

Authorities praised the GBRA crews for their care of the surviving children and noted that HHQ will continue to provide support and care to the family in the coming days.