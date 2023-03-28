Authorities have a man behind bars for allegedly killing his 9-month-old son.

SEE ALSO: Mother of toddler killed says child's father Facetimed her while he was choking their daughter

Details are limited, so it's unclear how everything unfolded, but according to Houston PD, Michael Fisher, 30, brought his 9-month baby to Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center on March 17 around 6 p.m.

Michael Fisher (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

Officials said the baby was unresponsive and doctors at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital pronounced him dead three days later.

Fisher was then arrested on Monday on an unrelated, albeit undisclosed, warrant but later charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, but an investigation into the baby's cause of death remains underway.