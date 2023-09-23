Fatal gunshot fired takes life of 18-year-old in Sterling Point apartments

The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at Sterling Point apartments at 6601 Dunlap Drive.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 23.

Police say an 18-year-old man died after a struggle over a firearm with his brother.

Investigators said four people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The incident started when the victims' cousin was concerned about the way the victim handled the gun.

Police say then victim's brother attempted to take the gun away from him.

During the struggle, the gun fired, striking the victim, according to police.

Investigators said the victim died at the scene.

An investigation will be conducted by the homicide unit, police said.

