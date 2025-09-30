Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash with 18-wheeler blocks lanes of I-10 at BW8

Published  September 30, 2025 8:00pm CDT
The Brief

    • A fatal crash shut down all westbound lanes of Katy Freeway in West Houston.
    • The crash occurred on I-10 at Beltway 8 on Tuesday evening. 
    • The number of deceased, their identities, and a timeline for reopening are currently unknown.

HOUSTON - A fatal crash blocked several lanes of a busy freeway in West Houston on Tuesday evening. 

What we know:

The crash happened on Katy Freeway (I-10) at Beltway 8, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced around 7:37 p.m.

The fatal crash involved an 18-wheeler in the westbound/outbound lanes of I-10. 

All main westbound lanes were closed, but have since reopened. 

What we don't know:

The number of deceased has not been released, nor have any identities. 

The Source: Information in this article came from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

