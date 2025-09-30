Fatal crash with 18-wheeler blocks lanes of I-10 at BW8
article
HOUSTON - A fatal crash blocked several lanes of a busy freeway in West Houston on Tuesday evening.
Katy Freeway fatal crash
What we know:
The crash happened on Katy Freeway (I-10) at Beltway 8, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced around 7:37 p.m.
The fatal crash involved an 18-wheeler in the westbound/outbound lanes of I-10.
All main westbound lanes were closed, but have since reopened.
What we don't know:
The number of deceased has not been released, nor have any identities.
The Source: Information in this article came from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.