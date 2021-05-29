Family startled by sound of tree falling in front of their home and car

article

A Houston family is shaken up after a large tree in front of their home fell onto a portion of their home and their car.

It happened in the 6000 block of Brady St. around 11:30 p.m.

According to Denise, the homeowner, she and her family were watching TV when they suddenly heard a loud crack outside.

As they suspected, a large tree had fallen on the home and their car.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but understandably frightened.

"We've been living here for over 40 years," Denise said. "We've called the City a couple of times for them to come and trim it, so we knew it was an old tree, we just didn't expect it to fall on the house."

