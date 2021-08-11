Family of transgender woman hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest after an alleged assault

Family and friends are hoping authorities can catch a man who was caught on surveillance video punching a transgender woman in the face.

"I’ve heard about hate crimes, but I’ve never actually witnessed it," said ‘Mama Cass,’ a good friend to Kerry Chandler.

Regulars of The Davenport Lounge in Clear Lake City tell FOX 26, the lounge is a safe space for those in the LGBTQ community.

Cassie Turner, who's affectionally is called ‘Mama Cass’ by many, hosts several shows at the bar.

Chandler is transgender, her husband, Grayson Chandler tells us, she loves who she is and what she does. She recently won a national title, Show Girl Supreme in Florida.

"This guy just walks up, he just punched her in the face and she was out, said Cass. "I was running after him screaming-get him get him, stop him."

Chandler allegedly was knocked out cold after performing earlier in the night. In the video, you can see the man walking through the bar. At one point, he pulls another man over and they have a side conversation.

A short time later the man, unknown to Kerry, her friends, and those who frequent the bar, walks up to her and punches her in the face.

After the attack, Chandler had to receive multiple stitches and is still severely bruised.

"Hearing another witness say that he asked if she was in the show that night makes me wonder, would that have had been me that happened too," said Austin Parrish.

Austin Parrish, who also performs with Kerry, tells FOX 26 it saddens him that someone would do this, but it will not scare them away and that The Davenport will continue to be a safe space for all.

"Just when you think it’s 2021, and we are making all these leaps and strides then something like this happens," said Parrish.