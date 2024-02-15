Remember what Peter Griffin said, "It's not like the internet to go crazy about something small and stupid", so keep your cool when you step into the weird, but fun world of "Family Guy" when the Family Guy Experience comes to Houston!

A real-life rendition of The Drunken Clam is getting ready to bring you an adventure like no other when it comes to Houston starting on March 8 at Junction HTX.

This pop-up is said to give guests a vibrant atmosphere and a fully loaded Family Guy-themed cocktail menu that will tantalize your taste buds.

SUGGESTED: Nate Bargatze adds Houston stop to 'The Be Funny Tour'

Guests can even play a unique 9-hole mini golf course, designed to "putt" you in the world of the Griffins. Just be the most non-competitive and you'll win!

Put your Family Guy knowledge to the test to prove you're not an idiot as you go through the experience, with the possibility of unlocking a mystery hole along the way!

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Houston Bucket List

When you start to get hungry, you can order off of Peter's infamous "Eat My Junk" menu, featuring delectable treats inspired by the beloved animated series.

You can even get a feel of what it would be like lounging in the Griffin family living room on the lavender sofa or maybe strolling down Spooner Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

General admission tickets start at $25 per person and get you entry into The Drunken Clam, a round of Giggity Golf, the ability to offer from the "Eat My Junk" menu, and access to other interactive moments. After 9 p.m., the experience is 21 and up only.

For more information on the experience, click here.