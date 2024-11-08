Family, friends of teen killed in a barrage of gunfire during Denver Harbor party demand justice

Loved ones of Emilio Lee Vargas buried him on Friday and vow to keep his memory alive.

"My son was a kind person, loving person, that cared for kids, that cared for other people's lives," said Dulce Banda.

Emilio was among dozens at a party on Sunday in the 7900 block of Chadwick.

"There was a fight before that in the backyard. At that moment, one dude said, he was going to blow that b***h and he started shooting," said Joseph Hall. "I was trying to get my people out of there and I was trying to get home safe."

"I seen all the blood on the floor by his car. That's when I started freaking out and crying," said Emilio's friend, Gilberto Gonzalez Jr. "I couldn't believe it, I thought it was a dream."

"It's really heartbreaking. Because when he died, he had stuff he had just got for our baby in his trunk," said Delilah Winters.

She's pregnant with Emilio's son and is due next month.

"It's sad. But I know I have his family, his legacy will live on." said Delilah. I want my baby to know who his dad is."

"I want justice for my son," Dulce said.

Emilio's mother believes her son was targeted and says she won't rest until his killer is caught.

"If they don't get you and I find out who did this to my son, I'm the one that's going to get you," Dulce said.

If you have any information, call HPD's Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.